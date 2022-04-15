TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $21,035.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00105315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

