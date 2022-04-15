TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,720,000 after buying an additional 161,577 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 953,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.