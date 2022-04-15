TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc increased its position in TriNet Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

