Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.99. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 881 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trilogy International Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$173.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

