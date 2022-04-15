Trent A. Basarsky Sells 15,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

