Treatt’s (TET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON TET opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.15) on Tuesday. Treatt has a twelve month low of GBX 842 ($10.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The company has a market capitalization of £650.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,035.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.01.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.27), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($85,371.19). Also, insider Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 891 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,957.47).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

