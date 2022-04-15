Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.43) to GBX 1,961 ($25.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.93 ($24.51).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,339.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,478.68. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Insiders have bought a total of 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870 in the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

