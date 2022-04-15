Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.25.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 268 ($3.49) price objective (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.47)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.14) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

