TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised TP ICAP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LON:TCAP traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 146.20 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,210,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,973. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 247.35 ($3.22). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 208.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($63,071.70).

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

