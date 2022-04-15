Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

