Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TSEM opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $49.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
