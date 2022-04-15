Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

USM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,822. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

