Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 352.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 1,609,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 616.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

