Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.86.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

