Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,004. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

