Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.31. 16,125,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,962,005. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

