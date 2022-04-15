Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

VOOG stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.95. 88,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $279.54. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.48 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.