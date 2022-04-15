Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth $568,000.

NYSEARCA PAWZ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 7,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

