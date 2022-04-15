Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $201.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,751. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.47. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

