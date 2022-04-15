Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 287,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.44. 445,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

