Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,434 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises approximately 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 104,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

FDL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 790,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

