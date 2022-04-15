Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.86. 1,898,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,321. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

