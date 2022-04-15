Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,529 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

