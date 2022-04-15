Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 350,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

