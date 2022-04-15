Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 287,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

