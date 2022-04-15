Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

LSI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 467,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

