Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $168,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86,138 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,965,000 after acquiring an additional 130,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 785,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,291. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.51 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

