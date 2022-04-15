Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 437,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

