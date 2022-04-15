Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

