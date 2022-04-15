Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 195.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $75.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,060.34. The company had a trading volume of 510,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,448. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,097.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.