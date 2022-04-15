Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,064. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

