Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $53,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Workday by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Workday by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Workday by 72.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.67. 1,401,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.14. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

