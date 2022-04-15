Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $487,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock remained flat at $$128.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 966,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

