Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $33,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $42.36. 13,482,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,762,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a PE ratio of -38.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,689.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

