Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $213,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.57.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.25. The stock has a market cap of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $364.27 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

