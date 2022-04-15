Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.28.

SBUX traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $79.50. 9,555,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,235,983. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

