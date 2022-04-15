Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,029,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,527. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

