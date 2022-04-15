Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 1,917.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,678,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

SOFI stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 41,836,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,149,605. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.