Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.25. 653,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75.

