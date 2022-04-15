Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

AGZ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.08. 33,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.