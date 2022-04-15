Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 187 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.04. 2,188,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

