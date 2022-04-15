Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,642 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Titan International by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 416,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $926.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

