Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMDV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $63.69. 26,255 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

