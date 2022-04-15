Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.41. 5,126,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,473. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.