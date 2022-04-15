Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 385.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 409,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 325,140 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $3,669,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.25.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

