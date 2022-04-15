Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

