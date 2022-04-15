Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 575 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 36,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.