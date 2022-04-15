Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 77.5% in March

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the March 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.