Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$115.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$101.66.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$170.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$80.68 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

