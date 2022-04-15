Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. CIBC currently has C$103.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$115.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.66.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$93.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$80.68 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

