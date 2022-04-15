Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of Topcon stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

